DUI crash injures 9-year-old Oklahoma boy

BLUE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrols says a DUI crash left a 9-year-old boy injured.

It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. near Blue, Oklahoma in Bryan County.

OHP says the 32-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the left side of the road and struck a ditch.

The 9-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth, Texas in stable condition with head injuries.

The driver was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the collision was determined as DUI.