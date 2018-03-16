Fire crews from other states arrive in Oklahoma as risk for wildfires continues across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials across Oklahoma are taking steps to prepare for an increased risk of wildfires.

Officials with Oklahoma Forestry Services say fire danger across much of Oklahoma will continue to be very high to extreme for the next several days.

The potential for fires will present challenges for firefighters across the state, so the agency activated the South-Central Forest Fire Compact and ordered additional wildland firefighting resources from across the southeastern United States.

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters and fire engines from Alabama, Kentucky and Louisiana arrived in the Sooner State.

“As OFS resources have begun to be stretched thin and we could no longer meet the suppression needs, we are very appreciative of other state forestry agencies sending this additional help,” said State Forester George Geissler.

On Thursday afternoon, a downed power line sparked a destructive grass fire near Centennial High School in northeast Oklahoma City.

It took less than an hour for a few burning acres to turn into 200 acres.

An ember can travel up to a mile in front of one of these fires on a good, strong, windy day, and it can start other fires downwind," said Oklahoma City Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson.

While state agencies are taking steps to protect lives and property, PETA is reminding pet owners to take care of their animals.

PETA says if falling ash and smoke is near your home, you should keep your pets indoors to prevent them from breathing unsafe oxygen. If you must evacuate your home, organizers say you should come up with a plan to make sure your pets are also protected.