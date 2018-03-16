Residents displaced after fire at duplex, triplex in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews were on the scene of a grass fire that spread to a duplex and a triplex in Oklahoma City Friday evening.

It happened near S.W. 89th and Western.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, they saw a fire between two buildings. The fire then spread to the buildings, a duplex and a triplex.

All five units were occupied, and one unit had several animals.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to residents or animals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No officials damage estimate has been released yet.

Numerous terrariums and aquariums being brought out by fire crews. Still see some smoke coming from neighboring condo, which is a three-plex. @kfor pic.twitter.com/wuVNiGu43m — billmiston (@billmiston) March 17, 2018