Residents displaced after fire at duplex, triplex in southwest Oklahoma City

Posted 7:03 pm, March 16, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:14PM, March 16, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews were on the scene of a grass fire that spread to a duplex and a triplex in Oklahoma City Friday evening.

It happened near S.W. 89th and Western.

Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, they saw a fire between two buildings. The fire then spread to the buildings, a duplex and a triplex.

All five units were occupied, and one unit had several animals.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to residents or animals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No officials damage estimate has been released yet.