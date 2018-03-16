Firefighters tackle grass fire near Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Fire officials have warned Oklahomans to take precautions during these blustery days to prevent grass fires.

On Friday afternoon, fire crews rushed to a grass fire near County Rd. 2300 and Peebly Rd., just west of Shawnee.

Heavy smoke from the grass fire could be seen for miles as the flames consumed several acres of open fields.

Fire crews from several agencies responded to the blaze and were able to stop the grass fire from reaching a nearby business area.

It appears as though the fire burned 10 to 15 acres.