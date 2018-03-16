Former Sooner star Sam Bradford signs deal with the Cardinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Sooner football star is joining a new NFL team.

ESPN reports that former OU star and Oklahoma native Sam Bradford is signing a one year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Bradford’s deal is expected to be worth $20 million, including $15 million guaranteed, with a one-year option for $20 million.

"An elite thrower of the football." What will Sam Bradford bring to the @AZCardinals? (via @BaldyNFL) pic.twitter.com/J58Sk9f2Pb — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2018

The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for Bradford. After signing a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, Bradford was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

In his first season with Minnesota, Bradford posted the league’s highest completion percentage before suffering a knee injury prior to the start of last season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick has earned over $114 million in his career, but injuries have plagued him.

While some analysts credit Bradford with being a precision thrower, other NFL players are criticizing him as being injury prone.

So dumb. Bradford has been paid more for nothing than anyone in history of nfl — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 13, 2018