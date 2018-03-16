“It was heartbreaking to see that,” Nearly 150 animals living in horrific conditions rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - An animal rescue service in Washington is calling one of their recent cases "one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen."

More 100 chickens, 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, as well as cats, rabbits, goats and birds were found living in horrific conditions at a backyard farm in Tenino, Washington. One dog was also found dead on the property.

KCPQ reports that some miniature horses were found living in mud, some were knee-deep and had no dry area to shelter.

"We had almost 150 that we moved to a secure location. When we put fresh water down for them, they just scrambled for that water. I don't know how long it has been since they had fresh water. It was heartbreaking to see that," said Kathy Bailey, president of Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County.

Goats were also found in feces-filled stalls in a barn.