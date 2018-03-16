Local businesses pitch in to make Edmond school’s wish come true

EDMOND, Okla. – Students and teachers from Cross Timbers Elementary in Edmond are jumping for joy over their brand new multi-use walking trail.

Late last year, the school was having a hard time coming up with the funds to finish the project.

That’s when a couple of local businesses stepped up to the plate in a big way.

Haskell Lemon Construction Company and Armor Asphalt jumped into action, donating most of their time, labor, and materials.

Administrators say the project will bridge the gap between school and community, to build upon educating the whole child.

Cross Timbers is a National Award Recipient of the Active Schools and this was a way to get its 965 students and their families up and moving.