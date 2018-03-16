× Man arrested after allegedly calling 911 dozens of times in less than an hour

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly called 911 dozens of times for no reason.

Around 4:20 a.m. on March 15, dispatchers received a call about a theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, 63-year-old Richard Holt called 911 to report that three people stole $5,000 from him and several cell phones.

Officials say it took about 20 minutes for officers to arrive at Holt’s apartment, but that Holt kept calling dispatchers and saying that police needed to hurry and get there right away.

“He also kept calling and saying that we were not there yet,” the report states.

When the officer knocked on Holt’s door, he said that he didn’t need police anymore and that he was going to bed. However, he continued to call 911 dispatchers.

In 57 minutes, the arrest affidavit says that Holt called 911 dispatchers 37 times.

“He would cuss at dispatch. He would demand another officer and then hang up,” the report states.

Even when officers were inside his apartment, the report states that they could hear Holt calling 911 and slamming the phone down.

“At no time did [Holt] tell us anything about the larceny, he just kept saying you guys don’t care,” the report states.

While being taken into custody for excessive 911 calls, Holt kicked one of the officers.

Holt was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer and making false 911 calls.