× Moore schools: Over 1,000 teachers expected to participate in walkout

MOORE, Okla. – Officials with the Moore Public School District say they are already preparing for a potential teacher walkout next month.

In a letter to parents, district officials said that 1,123 teachers have indicated that they will participate in the walkout if the legislature doesn’t agree to an education funding plan before April 1.

As a result, Moore Public Schools will be closed April 2 through April 6 due to the walkout. Officials say as soon as an agreement is reached, school will resume the following day.

“According to the State Department of Education, there are 2,000 fewer certified teachers in Oklahoma currently than in 2010. With this decline in teachers, all schools, including Moore Public Schools, are struggling to fill open teaching positions. Since 2010, public education enrollment in Oklahoma has increased by 46,000 students. Moore Public Schools alone has seen an increase of over 4,000 students since the 2007/08 school year. We are serving more students with less money than ever before. On average, our district has lost approximately $8 million per year in State funding since 2008,” the letter read.

District leaders say that all extra-curricular activities will be held as scheduled, and the ACT test for students will still be administered on April 3 at each of the three high schools. Officials say they are still working on a plan to accommodate those students who do not have transportation.

Officials also say that students who are enrolled in on-site college classes or technology center classes will still be responsible for going to those programs.

Authorities also stress that any child who lives in the public school district can take advantage of the free breakfast and lunch, and that will not change during the teacher walkout.

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) has sought a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t increase teacher and staff pay.