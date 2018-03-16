‘My heartbreak will never end’, Norman mother talks about men being sentenced in son’s cold case murder

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman mother believes a form of justice has finally been served in the death of her son, who was murdered nearly 10 years ago.

Authorities say 31-year-old Cory Jay Bodily was last seen alive on July 29, 2008 as he picked up his paycheck from the Taco Bell in Norman.

“I will never get to hug him. I will never get a kiss from him. I will never get to laugh with him or cry with him. I have nothing and that’s hard,” Sharleen Resor, Cory’s mother, told KFOR in October 2014.

Sharleen says her son had been missing for weeks before it was ever reported to police.

“I didn’t know if he had just taken a break and had to get away,” she said.

In her heart, she says she knew something was wrong so she reported it to authorities.

Cory Bodily’s skull was found by a dog on Christmas Day in 2008.

Two weeks later, investigators found skeletal remains covered by brush and leaves in a field near 171st St. and Cemetery Rd.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office says Cory died from blunt force trauma.

In June 2016, two people were arrested in connection to Bodily’s death.

Bobby Lee Perkins, 52, and Libby Lavonne Cox, 46, both confirmed their involvement in Bodily’s death, a representative with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Perkins was charged with murder in the first-degree while in the commission of robbery.

Cox was charged with accessory after the fact.

In February 2017, authorities announced that a third person had been arrested in connection to Bodily’s murder.

Thomas Ryan Wilmeth, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder during the commission of a felony.

Wilmeth reportedly told detectives that he was attempting to rob Bodily when he was killed.

After waiting nearly a decade for her son’s murderers to be locked away, Resor finally feels some form of justice has been served.

“I am very relieved that this nightmare is over and Cory has some justice for his murder,” Resor told the Norman Transcript. “However, my heartbreak will never end.”

Earlier this week, Wilmeth was sentenced to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Although Resor wishes Wilmeth’s sentence was harsher, she is happy he will be in prison.

“I feel the sentence was not heavy enough,” she told the Transcript. “I was praying for life in prison with no parole, but I am happy for some form of justice prevailing.”

According to the Norman Transcript, in court Thursday, Wilmeth apologized for not coming forward sooner, adding that he hopes for some kind of forgiveness.

Wilmeth said Perkins was the one who actually shot and killed Bodily and Perkins said it was Wilmeth who was responsible.

However, according to the Norman Transcript, they both agreed it started out as a robbery that ended in death.

Perkins and Cox were sentenced to prison last year.

Perkins, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 38 years.

Cox was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.