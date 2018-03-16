Neighborhood shocked after investigation into car crash reveals double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is on edge following a double murder that occurred early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a neighborhood near Memorial and County Line Rd. following a car accident.

"Officers received a call into a neighborhood in the area of Memorial and County Line about an injury accident where there were two individuals inside a car that had crashed into a mailbox," Lt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Once police arrived on scene, they quickly learned it wasn't just a car crash.

"Once we investigated it fully, we actually found that both of the people inside the car had injuries consistent with homicide," Spruill said.

Police say neighbors awoke to a loud boom when the car crashed.

"One of them actually came outside and saw the subjects in the vehicle, said they weren't moving and that there was blood," Spruill said.

From Air One in the sky and on the ground, officers searched for anyone who may have left the scene.

"We're trying to collect evidence from inside the car, see what's there, checking the area to see if, you know, maybe anybody may have run away from the car," Spruill said.

A lot of questions are still unanswered. Neighbors who wouldn't go on camera told News 4 that it's normally a quiet area.

Police are hoping the vehicle from the crash may lead them to some more answers.

"It was actually reported stolen a day or two ago. So, we don't know what the involvement with our current victims are, as far as that vehicle," Spruil said.

Police have no suspect description right now, and no arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.