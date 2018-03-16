Oklahoma City Animal Welfare offering free pet adoptions on St. Patrick’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is offering free pet adoptions on St. Patrick’s Day.

The local shelter is celebrating “St. PAW-tricks Day” Saturday by offering free adoptions.

“We want to find a home for every homeless pet in our shelter this weekend,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Spring is a busy season for us, and this is the perfect time for people thinking about adopting a pet to save a life.”

All dogs, cats, puppies and kitten adoptions will be free during the event from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street.

All adoptable animals at OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

