Oklahoma woman sentenced to prison after hitting, killing ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend with car

TULSA, Okla. – A woman has been sentenced to prison for a 2016 fatal hit-and-run.

On September 2, 2016, police say 28-year-old Brittany Payne Wright got into an argument with 25-year-old Briana Dean and her ex-boyfriend.

Dean and Wright’s ex-boyfriend “walked away from the road and into the grass,” reports the Tulsa World.

Police say then Wright drove her vehicle off the roadway at a high rate of speed, causing her vehicle to come up from the ground, hitting Dean. She then drove home where she was later arrested.

Dean was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Wright told police she “smashed” Dean with her vehicle because she thought she saw Dean with a weapon. However, police never found a weapon at the scene.

Officials say Wright had a 10-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder as well as child neglect, assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a fatality collision and driving with a suspended license.

On the murder and child neglect counts, she was sentenced to 35 years. For the assault and collision charges, she was sentenced 10 years. Each term will be served concurrently.