Oklahoma woman targeted by scammer impersonating Blake Shelton

WILSON, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is warning others after she says someone impersonating a popular country music star reached out to her for money.

“I had seen where he cancelled a concert and had the flu, and I had commented on that,” Becky Hollis told KXII. “It just shocked me, that’s why I accepted it, thinking it had something to do with the comment I made before.”

However, she soon became suspicious when she received messages, asking for money to help a little boy with cancer.

“It just didn’t sound like Blake Shelton, and the questions he was asking and then to start asking to donate,” she said. “You’re Blake Shelton, why would you need someone to donate if you cared that much?”

She threatened to call the police, and the scammer blocked her.

Hollis says that although she realized it wasn’t real, she is worried about other fans falling for the lie.