One person injured after shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials are near Penn and Exchange.

Police say there was an altercation that escalated. The suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim and then drove off.

The suspect then drove home, called police and reported the shooting, saying he was in fear for his life and that it was self-defense.

The victim was transported to the hospital with an unknown condition.

Police are still investigating.