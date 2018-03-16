× Outbuilding fire sparks grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an outbuilding was destroyed after a fire sparked inside, which led to a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near N.E. 20th St. and Terry.

Fire crews say it all started as a fire at an outbuilding, which spread to a nearby field. The grass fire then resulted in at least 10 cars and possibly several RVs being damaged.

Firefighters not only had to battle the dry conditions, but were also struggling to keep the embers from spreading to other areas due to the strong winds.

Drivers near N.E. 23rd and Coltrane are asked to avoid the area.