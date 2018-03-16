Police: 3 arrested following tip about drug activity at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say three suspects were taken into custody after officers received a tip about possible drug activity.

On Wednesday night, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 3100 block of S.W. 37th St. in Oklahoma City.

While inside the home, investigators allegedly discovered three pounds of methamphetamine, four pistols, an SKS rifle and a significant amount of cash.

Police say they also found a dog in the garage that was in such poor health that it couldn’t stand. Animal Welfare officers were called to the scene and took custody of the dog.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Lorena Martinez-Reyes, 23-year-old Haribe Arrizon and 20-year-old Stephanie Rendon. In addition to drug and weapons charges, Reyes could also face animal cruelty charges.