Police investigating double-homicide in N.W. Oklahoma City after finding crashed vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a double homicide in northwest Oklahoma City after finding a vehicle crashed in someone’s yard.

Around two on Friday morning, officers received a call about an injury accident regarding two people who had crashed into a mailbox at Pennyworth Place and Hutchinson, which is near Memorial and County Line Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two individuals dead inside the vehicle – a 42-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.

They began investigating the scene as a fatality accident.

When the Medical Examiner arrived, they determined that both people had injuries consistent with homicide.

Officials say the trauma to the victims was unrelated to the crash.

Authorities are trying to collect evidence from inside the car and checking the area to see if anyone may have run away from the car.

Police said the SUV that crashed was reported stolen earlier this week.

Right now, police are not releasing details about the victims injuries.

Authorities say the victims have been identified; however, next-of-kin has not yet been notified.

No arrests have been made.