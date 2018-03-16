Police identify man accused of sexually assaulting teen at Oklahoma City gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a metro gas station.

Investigators say it happened near S.W. 89th and Penn.

Authorities say the 14-year-old girl was walking into the gas station to get a drink when she noticed a man watching her from a gas pump.

The man allegedly followed her into the store calling her explicit sexual names.

At some point, he allegedly groped the girl from behind.

Police posted photos of the suspect to Facebook asking for help identifying him.

Fortunately, thanks to the help of social media, police were able to identify the man.