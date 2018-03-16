× Rancher discovers body in Oklahoma field

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Pontotoc County field on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, a man checking on his cattle found a body in the 13000 block of County Rd. 3680 in Pontotoc County.

The man called the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, who called the medical examiner’s office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

At this point, the body has not been identified and the victim’s cause of death is not known.