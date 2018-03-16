Shawnee police locate missing 3-year-old girl

Update: Missing 3-year-old Gracie Sheldon has been located by law enforcement.

Police say she is safe and was found in Seminole after officials received a tip that she and her mother were in the area.

Brittany Dabbs and several other suspects were questioned.

Police say an arrest has been made, but did not say who was arrested.

The Shawnee Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Authorities with the Shawnee Police Department are searching for a 3-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Thursday night.

Officials say 3-year-old Gracie Sheldon was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of E. Dunbar in Shawnee.

Investigators say Shelton was taken by her mother, 26-year-old Brittany Dabbs, but she is supposed to be held in emergency custody by DHS.

Dabbs may be driving a gold or tan SUV with large wheels.

Authorities warn that she may be under the influence of methamphetamine.

If you have any information on Gracie Sheldon or Brittany Dabbs, call Shawnee police at 405-878-1777.