Sheriff's office: Someone pretending to be detective contacting residents

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – While cooperating with law enforcement officers is usually a good idea, officials at a local sheriff’s office say a scammer is using their name to target unsuspecting residents.

Authorities with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say they have received information from residents about a “Detective Fellows” or “Detective Fellers.”

Investigators say the scammer is encouraging citizens to meet in the parking lot of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to discuss some sort of criminal issue.

At that point, the alleged scammer then asks the citizen to bring $1,000 with them.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say they do not have a “Detective Fellows” or “Detective Fellers” at the office.

Authorities stress that they do not communicate with people to have them meet and pay off any criminal or civil issue.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.