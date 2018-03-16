× Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old man with dementia

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Jack Lathorp who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a dark colored plaid shirt with blue jeans and brown loafers.

His last known location is in Wagoner, Oklahoma around noon Friday.

Officials say Lathorp has dementia and does not have his medications with him.

He may be in a light blue 2008 Ford Focus SD with the Oklahoma tag BIU143.

If you know anything, call police.