× Sonic to roll out pickle juice slushes this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – When the temperatures start rising across the Sooner State, some families will immediately head to a popular fast-food drive-in to get something to cool down.

Sonic is known for having a wide array of drink and slush flavors that customers can mix-and-match at their choosing.

Now, the drive-thru announced that guests will have another drink choice this summer.

According to Food & Wine, Sonic Drive-Ins will begin selling a pickle juice snow cone slush this June.

Once the slush is officially rolled out to restaurants, customers can then add the syrup to anything.