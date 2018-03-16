Students prepare to rally at the Oklahoma Capitol for gun reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Students are planning to rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol demanding change in gun laws.

"Giving these teachers more responsibility is not the answer. They did not sign up to be my bodyguard. They signed up to teach me calculus,” Edmond North High School Senior Mykaela Salcido said.

Students are coming together to march at the Oklahoma State Capitol as part of the national "March For Our Lives" rally.

These teens say they don't feel safe at school after the Parkland, Florida mass shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.

“I think it's a regular concern for most high school students,” Doran Walters, a Casady School sophomore, said.

Moore police took a student in for questioning a day after the Parkland shooting after a kill list was found at Southmoore High School. The student is now being evaluated.

"After that, it was actually pretty terrifying. Nobody wanted to go to school the next day after we found out, right after parents had been called," Daren Malone, Southmoore High School sophomore, said.

That's one reason Daren Malone plans to take part in the march on Saturday, March 24.

The rally will start at the Oklahoma County Election Board at 11 a.m.

Participants will then rally to the Capitol with posters, demanding lawmakers create stricter gun laws.

“First and foremost, nothing is stopping criminals or individuals who are not safe to have a gun from getting a gun and walking into our unprotected schools with them,” Salcido said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Stop School Violence Act” aimed at improving training for law enforcement and school staff. It’s a move President Trump applauded in a tweet.

However, these teens are hoping more action will be done, citing three gun bills to be discussed during the Oklahoma legislative session. Those are HB2632, HB3192 and HB2951.

"Why don't you care about our lives enough to change the laws that aren't helping us?” Edmond North student Kennedy Denton said.

"It doesn't have to be about partisan lines. It should be about coming together to protect your children," Salcido said.