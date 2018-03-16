Mother charged with child neglect after daughter brings marijuana to Enid daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - A woman is charged with felony child neglect after her two-year-old daughter was caught bringing marijuana to daycare.

A staff member at Turn the Page Daycare told police she saw a boy run into the restroom. When she followed him in, there was the two-year-old standing in there who quickly hid something behind her back.

The affidavit states the staff member asked what she was hiding, and the girl finally revealed a clear plastic baggie containing what police later confirmed to be marijuana. She told the staff member she got it “from the table.”

Police contacted the child’s mother, 23-year-old Sharanda Cochnauer.

Cochnauer admitted to smoking marijuana at her kitchen table, and said she noticed the bag was missing not long before police arrived.

News 4 tried to reach Cochnauer at her home, but no one answered the door.

Now, Cochnauer is charged with child neglect and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

News 4 contacted Turn the Page Daycare for comment, but we were told the director was off and no one else could comment.​