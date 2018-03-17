16-year-old taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Pottawatomie County.

It happened Friday just after noon near Earlsboro, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old driver, along with his 15-year-old male passenger, was driving northbound on State Highway 9A behind a 45-year-old driver in a 2015 Peterbilt.

OHP says the 45-year-old driver was turning eastbound onto Ruben Rivers Road and was hit by the 16-year-old driver from behind.

The 16-year-old was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

His passenger and the 45-year-old driver were not injured.

OHP says the 16-year-old driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The cause of the collision was determined as “following too close.”