Update: Missing 14-year-old Oklahoma girl found

Update: Officials said the teenager has been found safe.

—

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officials are looking for Hailey Simms, who is described as a female with dirty blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

She has a tattoo of a black semicolon on her left wrist and two small, black triangles on her left forearm.

She was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday in the area of 144th Street S.E. and Maguire Rd. in rural Cleveland County wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans and white “Chuck Taylor” shoes.

If you know anything, call officials at 405-701-8888, prompt #2.