× Cowgirls Rout Orange in NCAA Tourney Opener

Oklahoma State hit 13 three-pointers, eight from freshman Jaden Hobbs, and went on a 38-7 run to take control and beat Syracuse 84-57 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Mississippi.

Hobbs finished with a career high 27 points, hitting eight of nine from three-point range, and was just one off the NCAA Tournament record for three-pointers made.

Hobbs got off in the third quarter, which OSU dominated to take charge of the game.

The Cowgirls’ 38-7 spanned the two halves, and OSU outscored the Orange 27-9 in the third quarter.

Kaylee Jensen and Loryn Goodwin both had 19 points for the Cowgirls, with Jensen adding 12 rebounds.

OSU shot 47 percent from the field, and held Syracuse to just 33 percent.

The 27-point margin is OSU’s biggest win ever in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Cowgirls will play the winner of the Mississippi State-Nicholls game on Monday in the second round.