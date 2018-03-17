× Dozens of metro firefighters extinguish blaze that left thousands of dollars in damages

OKLAHOMA CITY – A large blaze was extinguished thanks to help of dozens of firefighters.

Crews rushed to area of N.E. 23th St. and N. Coltrane just after 4 p.m.

Once on scene, fire crews found a barn, numerous cars, recreational vehicles, tractors, lawn mowers, appliances, piles of tires, a large pile of tree trunks, and numerous other piles of debris all on fire.

A grass fire involving numerous cedar trees was also pushing to the north towards 23rd St.

Nearly 50 firefighters from Oklahoma City, plus additional help from Midwest City and Del City Fire Departments, worked together to control the fire.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the fire started when the owner of the property was changing a fuel pump on a vehicle and the catalytic converter caught the grass on fire. The fire then spread to the barn and all of the other things around it.

The loss from the fire was estimated to be $50,000.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.