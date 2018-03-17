Edmond officers arrest two people after high-speed chase, auto burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond officers arrested two people after an auto burglary and high-speed chase.

Police say it started when an officer witnessed an auto burglary in progress early Saturday morning.

The suspects took off on foot and Natalie Adams was captured by an officer.

Adams' boyfriend, Ryan Shaw, fled the scene in a stolen SUV.

“We had a separate officer in the area in the car near Mitch Park," said Jenny Wagnon with Edmond Police. "So, they ended up getting into a pursuit that went north into Logan County at a pretty high rate of speed.”

Shaw then led police to Logan County at a high rate of speed, causing the officer to terminate the pursuit.

Shaw eventually came back to Edmond.

Shaw's vehicle swerved back onto Sooner Rd. in front of two officers. He sped away from police, running through the stop sign at Waterloo and Sooner.

“The pursuit picks back up. The suspect’s going through all of the intersections at a high rate of speed.”

Those officers then pursued the vehicle for approximately 2.5 miles until Shaw turned west into the Fairfax neighborhood.

Shaw slammed on the brakes, skidded off the road, and then crashed through a fence and over a concrete retaining wall with a 10-foot drop. The vehicle rolled before coming to a stop.

Police say Shaw did got out of the vehicle with a broken arm, and fought with police, breaking an officer's hand.

“It’s just crazy," said resident Dee Bithell. "You just try hard not to be around that kind of stuff and, but no matter where you live or go, it’s close by.”

Shaw was charged with felony eluding, UUMV, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, obstructing a police officer, possession of CDS-heroin, possession of CDS-meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adams is charged with obstructing an officer and burglary/theft from a motor vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Edmond on March 5, according to police.