More than $400k in damages after fire at SW Oklahoma City duplex, triplex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a duplex and triplex in southwest Oklahoma City cause more than $400,000 in damages.

Firefighters were called to a reported house fire near S.W. 89th and S. Walker Ave. Friday evening.

Officials say information from a 911 called indicated that the fire may have started as a grass fire.

Crews who arrived on scene first reported heavy smoke and fire from the rear of a duplex. When crews made their way inside, they saw the fire had spread to an adjacent triplex, and a second-alarm fire response was requested.

The cause of the fire was classified as undetermined, but the area where the fire started was confirmed to be between the duplex and triplex.

All five units were occupied, and one unit had several animals inside.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to any residents or animals.

Damages for the duplex were estimated to be at $155,000, while damages to the triplex were estimated to be $260,000.