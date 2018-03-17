× OHP: Man, woman die after another vehicle fails to yield at intersection

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. – A man and woman died from their injuries after another vehicle failed to yield to them at an intersection.

It happened Friday just after 5:30 p.m. near Turpin, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man was driving southbound on County Road North/South 118, while another vehicle, driven by an 82-year-old woman, along with her passenger, a 60-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on County Road East/West 3.

OHP says the 37-year-old driver failed to yield the woman’s vehicle, striking her driver’s side in the intersection.

The woman was pinned for approximately two and a half hours and extricated by the Turpin Fire Department.

The condition of the 37-year-old driver is under investigation. He was not injured.

The 80-year-old woman and the 60-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says the cause of the collision was “failure to yield to vehicle on the right.”

Both drivers and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

OHP is still investigating.