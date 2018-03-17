× Stolen car leads Edmond officers on a high speed chase

EDMOND, Okla. – An early morning high speed chase that reached speeds up to 110 mph ended after the suspect drove the vehicle down a hill near Sooner and Covell Road.

It began when an Edmond officer reported seeing suspicious characters breaking into cars.

One of the suspects, a man drove off in a stolen car and a chase started near the intersection of Santa Fe and Danforth Road, headed northbound.

The suspect drove into Logan County going 100 mph before driving back into Edmond, south on Sooner Road.

The chase ended at The Golf Club of Edmond, where he hit a curb, rolled through a gate, landing the vehicle on its side.

The suspect has been taken to the hospital for injuries, no details on the identity of the man at this time.