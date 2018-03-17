Veterans trek across the state for Oklahoma’s wounded veterans

OKLAHOMA – Two veterans are trekking across Oklahoma in honor of the state’s wounded veterans.

Anthony Pate, and his uncle, Drew Pate, both Marines, started their 300-mile journey Wednesday in Muldrow.

They plan to walk about 50 miles per day until they reach Sweetwater. Saturday, they walked through Oklahoma City.

Quick update… also thanks to @bella_pate for meeting us and bringing us some Gatorade! pic.twitter.com/pr6Gl0F6FT — D (@BravoZulu91) March 17, 2018

During their journey, they will be raising awareness and money for Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma.

“At first, I was pretty excited about it,” Anthony Pate told KTEN. “It was a pretty neat deal, and – I think – borderline crazy enough that I think it will draw the attention of many, and that’s the goal: To bring awareness to organizations like Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma.”

It will take them several days to walk the 300 miles.

“The fact that we are going to be doing this in combat packs, taking only what we can carry, is symbolic of the service that we did,” Pate said, who also suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. “There were veterans who came before me, who helped me settle back in to civilian life. I feel like it is my duty to do the same for this next generation of combat vets.”

If you’d like to follow their journey, you can search on Twitter using the hashtag #2VetsWalkOK.