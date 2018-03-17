WATCH: 12-year-old boy weeps with joy after his favorite hockey player gives him signed stick

NEW YORK CITY – It was a memorable night for one young hockey fan after his favorite player tossed him a signed stick!
12-year-old Benjamin attended a New York Rangers game Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Benajmin showed up wearing a Pavel Buchnevich jersey given to him by his grandpa.
Then, he got a big surprise during the game.
“I’m at the glass,” Benjamin told Rangers TV host Amanda Borges. “I see Buchnevich and then he winked, like, ‘Wow that’s a very nice jersey,’ and then he was talking to (Vladislav) Namestnikov like, ‘Look at this kid.’ A second later, boom, Buchnevich comes and gives me the stick over the glass and I’m crying. I’m a huge Rangers fan so it was just really emotional.”
Buch making dreams come true tonight for this @JuniorRangers fan in the sweater of the night.
We’re not crying… pic.twitter.com/CPPz05OC4o
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 14, 2018
After the game, Benjamin even got to meet his favorite player!
Buch meets his biggest fan Benjamin! pic.twitter.com/OnpvrbecxH
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 15, 2018
“He’s a great player. I love seeing him play in the power play. He’s just an overall a great player. I think he’s going to be someone for this rebuild for the Rangers who is going to evolve into one of the top stars and help this team,” Benjamin said.
Last night 12 year old #NYR Season Ticket Member Benjamin had the “top moment of his life” when Pavel Buchnevich gave him his signed stick. See him tell his RangersTown story! pic.twitter.com/DUPf0G3sKZ
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 15, 2018