WATCH: 12-year-old boy weeps with joy after his favorite hockey player gives him signed stick

NEW YORK CITY – It was a memorable night for one young hockey fan after his favorite player tossed him a signed stick!

12-year-old Benjamin attended a New York Rangers game Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Benajmin showed up wearing a Pavel Buchnevich jersey given to him by his grandpa.

Then, he got a big surprise during the game.

“I’m at the glass,” Benjamin told Rangers TV host Amanda Borges. “I see Buchnevich and then he winked, like, ‘Wow that’s a very nice jersey,’ and then he was talking to (Vladislav) Namestnikov like, ‘Look at this kid.’ A second later, boom, Buchnevich comes and gives me the stick over the glass and I’m crying. I’m a huge Rangers fan so it was just really emotional.”

Buch making dreams come true tonight for this @JuniorRangers fan in the sweater of the night. We’re not crying… pic.twitter.com/CPPz05OC4o — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 14, 2018

After the game, Benjamin even got to meet his favorite player!

Buch meets his biggest fan Benjamin! pic.twitter.com/OnpvrbecxH — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 15, 2018

“He’s a great player. I love seeing him play in the power play. He’s just an overall a great player. I think he’s going to be someone for this rebuild for the Rangers who is going to evolve into one of the top stars and help this team,” Benjamin said.