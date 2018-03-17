× Woman who fatally shot boyfriend during YouTube stunt sentenced to 180 days in jail

MINNESOTA – A woman who mistakenly fatally shot her boyfriend during a YouTube stunt has been sentenced to 180 days in jail.

20-year-old Monalisa Perez, who was 19 at the time of the incident, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz were trying to achieve YouTube fame – to get views, subscribers and notoriety – so they tried amping up their pranks.

According to court documents, Perez shot Ruiz at close range in June 2017 with a .50 caliber handgun after he mistakenly thought the book he was holding would stop the bullet.

“They were in love. They loved each other. It was just a prank gone wrong. It shouldn’t of happened like this. It shouldn’t have happened at all,” said Ruiz’s aunt, Claudia Ruiz. “He wanted to have so many babies. I remember him telling me.”

At the time, Perez was seven months pregnant with their second child.

“He had told me about an idea. I said, ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why?’ ‘Because, we want more viewers,'” Claudia Ruiz remembers. She said they claimed to have tested the stunt.

A med helicopter was called in as first responders performed chest compressions on Ruiz, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports she pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, along with a lifetime ban on possessing a firearm or receiving payment for telling their story.