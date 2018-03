OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been injured in a large southwest side commercial fire.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the 1900 block of Exchange Avenue.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The type of business is unknown at this time however, according to the fire department, there are vehicles inside.

TAC 3: Fire still working 1900 block Exchange. One adult male transported for smoke inhalation. Defensive fire. Crews applying water from numerous vantage points. A collapse zone is being maintained. -BF 3:40pm pic.twitter.com/jxym6xdY8I — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 18, 2018

TAC 2: This fire has now gone to 3 alarms. 1900 block Exchange. pic.twitter.com/InDHTP5EYi — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 18, 2018