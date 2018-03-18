× Authorities say arson suspected in Oklahoma grass fires

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Authorities said arson is suspected in a series of grass fires that burned acreage and forced evacuations in northeastern Oklahoma.

Sand Springs police are searching for two individuals who might have ignited a blaze that slowed traffic for several hours due to thick smoke that reduced visibilities on Friday afternoon.

The Osage Casino in Sand Springs was evacuated and part of a busy expressway was shut down while firefighters battled the series of grass fires. Casino spokeswoman Ally Lightle said the facility was not damaged and served as a staging area for firefighters and first responders.

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said authorities are investigating reports two men were spotted leaving the area on motorcycls.

Firefighters said the fires were widespread but the amount of acreage burned wasn’t immediately known.