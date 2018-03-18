× Early-morning fire damages apartment, vehicles

OKLAHOMA CITY – An apartment and three vehicles have been damaged by an early-morning fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the Lincoln at Central Park Apartments to put out a reported vehicle fire around 7:45 Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, they found three vehicles totally involved.

One of the vehicles was rolled into one of the two-story apartment buildings. This caused minimal exterior damage. Smoke traveled into the building and forced first responders to evacuate the residence. There were no reported injuries.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire. However, they think it started in one of the vehicles.

There are approximately $15,000 in damages.