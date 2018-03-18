× Oklahoma City VA hospital partially evacuated due to chemical spill

OKLAHOMA CITY – The local veterans affairs hospital has been partially evacuated due to a chemical spill.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday at the hospital in the 900 block of N.E. 13th Street.

The fire department said a chemical used for cleaning and disinfecting was spilled on the sixth floor of the building, forcing the partial evacuation.

A hazardous materials team was also on scene.

Around 6:20 p.m., the fire department said the hospital was clear. The hazmat team determined the spill was a quarter of a gallon of an acid-based cleaner.

Seven people were evaluated but are all okay.

