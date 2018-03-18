× One victim in the hospital, three suspects missing after early-morning shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A victim has been sent to the hospital after a shooting around 3:40 a.m. near N.W. 16th and Pennsylvania Ave. Police said shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle after an altercation with suspects at a nearby club.

In the vehicle were three other passengers who ran away from the scene after the vehicle ran off the road. That’s when the victim called emergency crews.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the suspects running westbound down N.W. 16th street.

The victim was shot twice and has been sent to the hospital, but police have not gotten any information from the victim as to the identity of the suspects or the other passengers in the vehicle.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-231-2121 or dial 911.