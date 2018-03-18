× Police searching for suspect after late-night shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been found shot around 2 a.m. near Santa Fe and S.E. 33rd Street after an altercation. Police are still searching for the suspect involved.

Police said the victim, an Hispanic man, was having an altercation with the suspect at the time of the shooting.

The victim was shot in his hip, and that’s when he called emergency crews. Police found him in his tan truck with a bullet wound on his hip.

He was transported to the hospital. Officers said they will try to gather more information from the victim.

Police are searching for the suspect of the shooting and, if you have any information, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-231-2121 or dial 911.