Affidavit: Man facing several charges after holding woman hostage during standoff

NICOMA PARK, Okla. – We’re learning more details after a man was taken into custody following a six-hour standoff.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, officers with the Nicoma Park Police Department were called to a home in the 2900 block of N. Westminster on a domestic call.

A short time later, deputies from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called after gunshots were reported near the home.

When Nicoma Park officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly spotted 34-year-old Michael Allen Briggs holding an AR-15 rifle to a woman’s head.

Immediately, Oklahoma County’s tactical team and hostage negotiators were called to the scene.

After the tactical team arrived at the scene, the woman spoke with negotiators and said that Briggs was going to kill her. At that point, Briggs refused to speak with negotiators.

Six hours later, the woman was able to leave the home.

The victim told investigators that Briggs fired two shots into the floor just a few feet from where she was sitting.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that Briggs had taken some of her muscle relaxers and was struggling to stay awake, which is when he let her go.

About 30 minutes later, Briggs stepped out of the home and was taken into custody.

VIDEO: The suspect from the NE OKC standoff, Michael Briggs, is now in custody. Police say he held one person hostage inside his trailer home. He was armed with a weapon. @kfor pic.twitter.com/wEhaHYcGuC — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) March 19, 2018

Briggs was arrested on complaints of domestic violence, kidnapping, pointing a firearm, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm under the influence and obstruction.