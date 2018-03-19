Authorities searching for alleged thieves who stole generator from truck bed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole a generator from a truck parked at a store.

On Jan. 29, officers were called to the Rose Blanca Mexican store following a reported theft.

Investigators learned that a man parked his truck in the parking lot, and thieves stole a generator out of the back of the victim’s truck.

Police say the alleged suspects were in a silver PT Cruiser, and cut a lock that was holding the generator in the truck.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.