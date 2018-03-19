Body cam video reveals devastating aftermath of Piedmont crash that killed 2 teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Newly released body cam video from the Oklahoma City police shows the burning wreckage officers responded to the night two Yukon teens were killed December 2017 in Piedmont.

Luke Ross and Sean Tucker, both only 19 years old and long-time best friends, were stopped at a stop sign when David Christopher Cochlin slammed into the back of their vehicle. Police said he was traveling 100 mph when he hit the boys with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit.

Both vehicles exploded into flames upon impact.

"It was a very violent collision," said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "Again, very high-speed collision that led to both vehicles bursting into flames."

Body cam video shows the boys' vehicle on its side engulfed in flames, firefighters still working to get it extinguished.

Cochlin and his passenger had already been pulled out of their car. The passenger was unharmed.

When officers asked Cochlin what happened, his response was incoherent. Cochlin was later rushed to the hospital and into intensive care.

Officers immediately began to assess the deadly crash.

The wreckage was so mangled and burned, it took closer inspection to see there were two young victims in a second video.

Ross and Tucker were pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges against Cochlin include two counts of murder in the second degree, DUI involving death, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign.

News 4 found out Cochlin’s next court date is scheduled for March 30 when he has a preliminary conference hearing.