Cowboys Rally to Beat Stanford in NIT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team kept its season alive on Monday night, coming from behind to beat Stanford 71-65 in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU hit five of their nine three-pointers in the fourth quarter and went on a 12-1 run in the fourth quarter to rally from a 5-point deficit after three quarters.

Jeffrey Carroll hit five of those three-pointers and led OSU with 26 points.

Kendall Smith added three from beyond the arc and had 19 points, including a three that essentially clinched the game, giving OSU a 65-55 lead.

Mitchell Solomon was the only other Cowboy in double figure scoring with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

OSU had to overcome poor free throw shooting, going just 12-for-23, and were outrebounded by 15, 55-40.

The Cowboys made up for it by valuing the ball, committing just six turnovers to Stanford's 19.

OSU outscored the Cardinal 23-7 off turnovers.

The Cowboys improved to 21-14 on the season and advance to the NIT quarterfinals.

OSU will host Western Kentucky on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm in Stillwater.

The Hilltoppers beat USC 79-75 on Monday night to advance to the quarterfinals.

The winner of the OSU-Western Kentucky game will advance to the NIT Final Four in New York City's Madison Square Garden.