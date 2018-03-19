× Cowgirls’ Season Ends With Loss at Mississippi State

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team had their season come to an end with a 71-56 loss to top seed Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Starkville, Mississippi, on Monday night.

The Cowgirls went cold in the final quarter and a half as the Bulldogs pulled away to win by double digits.

OSU went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter to build a lead of eight points, and trailed by just one at halftime, 35-34.

The Cowgirls dealt with foul trouble in the second half, and freshman Braxtin Miller had to leave for a brief time with a knee injury.

Senior center Kaylee Jensen led OSU with 18 points and 7 rebounds, and was one of four Cowgirls in double figure scoring.

Senior Loryn Goodwin nearly had a triple double with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, but was just 4 of 14 from the field.

Mandy Coleman and Miller both had 12 points.

The Cowgirls shot just 39 percent from the field, and were just 8-for-23 in the second half.

Mississippi State outrebounded OSU by 10 and outscored them 12-0 in second chance points.

Victoria Vivians led the Bulldogs with 23 points, while Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The game featured 11 ties and 10 lead changes, most of those in the first half.

OSU was looking for revenge after losing to the Bulldogs 79-76 on December 3rd in Starkville.

Mississippi State advances to its third straight Sweet 16 and will play North Carolina State in the regional semifinals in Kansas City later this week.

The Cowgirls’ season comes to an end at 21-11.