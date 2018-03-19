Family members of missing woman find possible human remains

MCALESTER, Okla. – Authorities in McAlester say they found another clue that could help them find out what happened to a missing woman.

In January 2017, 40-year-old Holly Marie Cantrell, a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, was reported missing.

Cantrell reportedly took her lunch break at 11:56 a.m. on Jan. 20 and never returned to work. Surveillance video showed her getting into a green, short wheel base truck.

Cantrell’s adult stepdaughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that her family knows the driver of the green truck and that authorities have reportedly talked with him.

“I’ve talked to the detectives, and they said that they contacted the guy that picked her up from the hospital, and he said he dropped her off at Braum’s and forgot to go back and pick her up,” Clayton told HuffPost.

One person told police that they saw Cantrell at Braum’s around 12:20 p.m.

That is the last reported sighting of Cantrell.

In 2017, a hunter found Cantrell’s purse in a wooded area near McAlester., but no other clues were discovered.

Last month, a rabbit hunter came across some human remains about a mile away from where Cantrell’s purse was found.

On Saturday, Cantrell’s family headed out with search crews in hopes of finding anything that could lead to her whereabouts.

According to FOX 23, Cantrell’s family called deputies after they found possible human bones in the area.

Family members say they believe the bones could be related to Cantrell’s case, but investigators say the medical examiner will have to identify them first.