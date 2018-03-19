Fire crews battle another commercial fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a large fire damaged a commercial building and injured one man on Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called back to the same area on a separate fire on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, firefighters were called to a two-story building in the 1900 block of Exchange Ave. on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, the entire second floor of the structure was on fire.

Officials say the building was partially dilapidated from age, adding that there was no roof.

Firefighters say the building is two doors east from the large fire that damaged a building on Sunday afternoon.